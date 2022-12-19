Horsham Matters, who runs the Horsham District Foodbank, have set up warm spaces across the district.

As residents struggle to warm their homes due to financial stress, the charity is hoping to ease that worry and bring local communities together by creating warm spaces for residents to visit during the day.

They have set up a directory of warm spaces that are operating throughout the district over the coming months. Everyone is welcome to attend, these spaces will offer a warm welcome and free hot drinks, with some offering hot meals and snacks A current list of warm spaces can be found online at www.horshamdistrictwarmspaces.com/

They include locations in Horsham, Southwater, Broadbridge Heath, Upper Beeding and Warnham.

Warm space in Broadbridge Heath

New stats estimate that over 7 million households across the UK are in fuel poverty. This could rise to 8.6 million from 1 April 2023 when the current package of support for households runs out and the Energy Price Guarantee changes.

Amalia Lovett, Network and Campaign Lead at Horsham Matters, said: “Our aim is to create warm spaces for those who are struggling to heat their homes over the winter period, we are expecting this winter to be tough for everyone, as people struggle to afford the essentials, sadly it will be those on low incomes that will be hit the hardest. So far this calendar year, we have provided over 90 fuel vouchers to 202 individuals. This is almost a 30% increase from the same time last year.

“We welcomed the government actions to help people facing financial hardship this winter, including the uprating of benefits in line with inflation at 10.1% from April. However, we know that too many people in our community are unable to stay warm, fed, and dry right now – and for these people, with a harsh winter looming, April feels like a very long way off.

“We would ask the Government to take more immediate action to bridge the gap between the November cost of living payment and the April uprating of benefits to make a real difference this winter before it’s too late.”

