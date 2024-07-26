Warm weather forecast over week to come - has Summer finally arrived in Sussex?

Has summer finally arrived in Sussex?

With warm weather forecast for East and West Sussex over the weekend and the week to come, now might be the time to ask; has summer finally arrived?

Coastal areas look set to be cooler than elsewhere over the weekend but, with temperature highs of 20C in Bognor Regis and Worthing, 21C in Eastbourne, 22C in Brighton and 23C in Hastings, there’s plenty of reasons to visit the beach.

Things are looking similarly seasonal further inland: Horsham will reach 22C on Saturday (July 27) and 24C on Sunday (July 28), while Crawley will reach temperatures of 23C on Saturday and 25C on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The warm weather is set to continue well into next week, too. In Bognor Regis, temperatures will hit highs of 23C on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a warm 22C to look forward to on Monday, but expect sunny intervals and a little cloud on Thursday and a chance of rain on Friday.

In Worthing, the weather is set to continue throughout the week, with similar temperature highs of 23C on Tuesday and Wednesday, then sunny intervals with a little cloud on Thursday and Friday.

In Hastings, the weather looks even warmer: look forward to 26C temperatures on Monday, 27C temperatures on Tuesday and Wednesday, with a cloudy 25C and 24C on Thursday and Friday respectively.

Brighton looks very similar: expect 26C on Monday, 28C on Tuesday, 26C on Wednesday 25C on Thursday and 24C on Friday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although the beach looks even more tempting in the week than it does at the weekend, anyone keen to explore the south downs in the sun will want to make sure they pack a few bottles of water since the warm weather continues well inland.

In Horsham, look forward to 26C highs on Monday and 27C on Tuesday. Expect a little rain on Wednesday, but warm weather nonetheless, with temperature highs of 27C, and cloudy intervals on Thursday and Friday. with 25 and 24C respectively.