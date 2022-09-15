Warning Downs Link set to be 'very busy' on Saturday

Horsham District Council says that Bennett’s Field car park in Horsham will be closed to help support the event.

The British Heart Foundation confirmed this week that the bike ride would be going ahead in line with guidelines for national mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

In a statement, the foundation said: “We have a responsibility to lifesaving research that this event will help fund, and to you the participants who have trained so hard for this day and are doing it for your own personal reasons, that we feel it is appropriate that the event continues.

The Downs Link is expected to be 'very busy' on Saturday for the British Heart Foundation London to Brighton Off Road Bike Ride

"Our thoughts and condolences remain with the Royal Family and everybody around the world mourning the loss of Her Majesty.”