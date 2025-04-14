Warning goes out to people in Horsham over dodgy ice cream vans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A warning is being issued to people in Horsham about buying food and drink from dodgy ice cream vans.

Horsham District Council says that some ice cream vans are operating in the area without permission and that they may not have had food hygiene checks carried out. And, it says, that could pose a risk to anyone buying food and drinks from them.

The council says it has received reports of traders operating ice cream vans without permission in Horsham Park.

A spokesperson said: “Unregulated vans may not have had food hygiene and other health safety inspections, as well as possibly using vehicles lacking insurance and MOTs. This means they could pose a risk to those who purchase food and drinks from them.

“Food businesses are required by law to be inspected as part of the Food Hygiene Rating Scheme. As such, legitimate sellers should display a food hygiene sticker on their van. Consumers can search for a food hygiene rating online at: https://ratings.food.gov.uk/.

“In addition, sellers wishing to operate an ice cream van, sell hot drinks, or similar from any council-owned carpark, park or open space across the district must apply for permission from the council.

“If a member of the public has spotted a trader they believe to be operating without permission, they are advised to report them to [email protected] including details of the vehicle registration and operating location.”