Warning issued after 'carelessly parked' cars keep fire crews at bay in Lancing

‘Carelessly parked’ cars delayed a vital emergency response during an incident in Lancing earlier today (March 3), a spokesperson for West Sussex Fire and Rescue said.

Firefighters were attempting to tackle a fire at a substation in the town, but said the vehicles – recklessly parked on Chester Avenue – made it harder to reach the incident.

"Fortunately, nobody was injured because of this incident, but the consequences of careless parking can be catastrophic,” a spokesperson explained.

They added that fire and rescue teams have also seen vehicles parked in front of fire bay doors at working fire stations – notably Partridge Gren Fire Station – which could add vital minutes to an emergency response time.

"When responding to an emergency, every second counts and inconsiderate parking can impact the time it takes for us to attend the scene of an emergency. Some of our fire engines are around one-and-a-half widths of a standard car, and this can make it difficult to manoeuvre around vehicles that have been carelessly parked,” a spokesperson said.

“We are urging people to think about the positioning of their cars on the roads, and avoid the use of our fire stations - it really could save a life.”

Keen to keep the streets clear, the fire service has issued the following tips for safe, and effective parking:

• Park close to the curb

• Park straight with wheels straight

• Fold in wing mirrors

• In narrow streets only park on one side of the road

• Obey the Highway Code and road markings

• Only park in areas available to the public

• Do not park too close to corners or traffic calming measures

• Leave extra room at tight junctions

• Ask yourself – ‘Could I get through this space?’. If not, a fire engine probably couldn't either.