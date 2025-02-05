Warning issued as palm oil spotted on Selsey beach

By Connor Gormley
Published 5th Feb 2025, 10:55 BST
Chichester District Council has issued a warning after palm oil was spotted by a foreshore officer on Selsey beach yesterday (February 04).

A volunteer group has already removed the deposits, a council spokesperson said, and foreshore officers have carried out a search along the stretch of coastline managed by the council, turning up nothing. Although no more deposits were found, there’s always the possibility that more palm oil could wash up onto the beach, and residents have been told to tread carefully.

"Although the substance is harmless to humans, as a precaution we would urge people not to touch the substance,” a spokesperson said. “We would also urge dog owners to keep their animals away from any white substance that they may find on the beach as palm oil can make dogs very unwell.”

The council is continuing to monitor the situation, but anyone who finds palm oil on the beach should report it online, at https://www.chichester.gov.uk/article/38633/Contact-the-Foreshores-Service.

Related topics:SelseyChichester District Council
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice