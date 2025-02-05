Warning issued as palm oil spotted on Selsey beach

Chichester District Council has issued a warning after palm oil was spotted by a foreshore officer on Selsey beach yesterday (February 04).

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A volunteer group has already removed the deposits, a council spokesperson said, and foreshore officers have carried out a search along the stretch of coastline managed by the council, turning up nothing. Although no more deposits were found, there’s always the possibility that more palm oil could wash up onto the beach, and residents have been told to tread carefully.

"Although the substance is harmless to humans, as a precaution we would urge people not to touch the substance,” a spokesperson said. “We would also urge dog owners to keep their animals away from any white substance that they may find on the beach as palm oil can make dogs very unwell.”

The council is continuing to monitor the situation, but anyone who finds palm oil on the beach should report it online, at https://www.chichester.gov.uk/article/38633/Contact-the-Foreshores-Service.