Warning issued by Wealden District Council after reports of potentially poisoned dog food at Cuckoo Trail
Wealden District Council have issued a warning to residents following reports of potentially poisoned dog food being left on the Cuckoo Trail.
The council issued the warning after the food was reportedly found along the trail on Tuesday, September 9.
A spokesperson for Wealden District Council said: “We have received a report of potentially poisoned dog food being left on the Cuckoo Trail in various locations in Hailsham and Polegate.
“Please keep your dog on a lead or under very close control to ensure they are not harmed.
“The Police have been informed.”