Travellers are being urged to use alternative transport if possible.
A spokesperson for Gatwick Airport said: “Due to industrial action, limited trains will serve Gatwick Airport on January 3, 4 and January 6, 7. A limited number of trains will run between Gatwick and London, and Gatwick and Brighton from 7am - 7pm only, with no service outside of these hours.
"There will also be no train service at all on Thursday January 5.
“We strongly advise passengers travelling to and from Gatwick Airport to use other transport options on these days where possible and allow extra time to reach the airport. “We also advise passengers to book private transport in advance, as taxi services at the airport will be extremely busy.
“Passengers should check the National Rail Enquiries website for the latest train times, with information on train services during the strike days available from January 2, 3, 5 and 6 respectively.
"Further information on alternative means of transport can be found on the Gatwick Airport website.”