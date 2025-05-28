Warning of West Sussex village road closure

By Sarah Page
Published 28th May 2025, 10:09 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Drivers are being warned over the closure of a West Sussex village road.

Hollands Lane in Henfield is to shut between Station Road and Hollands Road from June 2 for around 10 days.

West Sussex County Council says the closure is needed to protect public safety while new power connections are made.

Related topics:DriversStation RoadHenfieldWest Sussex County Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice