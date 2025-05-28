Warning of West Sussex village road closure
Drivers are being warned over the closure of a West Sussex village road.
Hollands Lane in Henfield is to shut between Station Road and Hollands Road from June 2 for around 10 days.
West Sussex County Council says the closure is needed to protect public safety while new power connections are made.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.