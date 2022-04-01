Warning sounded after pet cat locked in Crawley shed for five days

The cat’s owners launched a desperate search when their pet Mia went missing - and they are now urging people to look before they lock any outdoor spaces.

Karim Khassal, from Three Bridges, said: “It was sunny and Mia had spent the day in the garden. She doesn’t wander so it was out of character when she didn’t come home in the evening.

“The roads around here can be quite busy so we feared the worst, but something drove me to walk the streets looking for her.”

Mia was locked in a shed for five days without food or water

Karim and his family searched everywhere and posted alerts on local social media groups, pasted appeals on lamp-posts, notified the microchip company and went door-to-door with leaflets asking people to check their garages and sheds.

Karim said: “We were beside ourselves with worry, the whole family.

“We know that even the most homely cats can be tempted to wander when the weather is good, which is why I knocked on so many doors, some twice, asking them to check their sheds.”

As Mia has only half a tail and is very friendly, Karim hoped her distinctive look would make her memorable to anyone who spotted her.

Mia was locked in a neighbour's shed

But despite their best efforts little Mia was still not home after five nights away.

But early the next morning, Karim’s mum was hanging out washing in the back garden when she heard a faint meow.

Karim said: “My mum rushed to the neighbour’s house and banged on the door.

“We had knocked previously but they hadn’t been home. I even posted a leaflet through their door but presumably they didn’t check their shed.

“If mum hadn’t heard Mia and been quite persistent at the door, Mia could have perished there.

“I hate to think that she was locked in all that time. She must have been so scared and was clearly very hungry and thirsty when she came home.

“She doesn’t normally drink water but immediately lapped up a whole bowl. We took her to be checked by our vet and thankfully she was given the all clear and is just happy to be home with her buddy Milo.

“I hope people take note and remember to look before they lock. We were lucky. It could have ended much worse.

“I wouldn’t want another family or another cat to go through this.”

Cats Protection charity spokesperson Nicky Trevorrow said: “Cats are notoriously curious creatures that like to investigate their surroundings.

“They also tend to wander further when the weather gets warmer and an open shed or garage can be too inviting to pass by.

“The risk is that they go unnoticed and when the door is closed they become trapped, often for many days without food or water and possibly surrounded by garage or garden products that can be toxic to cats.

“We’re encouraging people to have a final check of their sheds and outbuildings before locking them.

“Whether storing away garden furniture or stashing bikes or tools, take that last look.

“Rattle things around in case a cat is hiding. Something so simple could save a cat’s life.”