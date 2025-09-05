Warning to be aware of cattle in Hastings Country Park

Hastings Borough Council have told people to be aware of free roaming cattle in the Country Park.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Council spokesperson said: “ If you are planning to walk at Hastings Country Park Nature Reserve, please be aware that as part of our careful management of the land, cattle are currently grazing the area behind the Coastguard Cottages.

"The cattle are part of our Countryside Stewardship agreement and the grazing plays a vital role in maintaining the health of the habitat, it helps to manage vegetation, promote biodiversity and supports the rare species the site was designated to protect. “The cattle are wearing collars working with the NoFence virtual fencing technology which allows the farmer to manage grazing in specific areas without putting up physical fences. They are not permitted on any public footpaths and they will only be in this area for a short period of time before they are moved again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nofence is the world's first virtual fencing system for grazing animals. Cattle wear a solar-powered GPS collar that communicates with a mobile phone app. Virtual field boundaries are created on the app. The virtual or fenceless field boundaries can be changed at any time and to be any size, making the system very flexible.

Cattle at Hastings Country Park

Animal movements are tracked in real-time, with notifications sent to a mobile phone. Creating and customising the boundaries of pastures within the app allows the Council to graze the land more effectively. They can easily target or exclude areas to help conserve biodiversity and keep animals safe. This saves time and money by not building and maintaining physical fences.

Virtual fencing is used widely across the UK and Europe on both traditional farms and on nature reserves. At Hastings Country Park Nature Reserve the council have been using the Nofence system since 2020, particularly at Warren Glen where its use has transformed the habitats and landscape of the glen.

Cattle graze throughout the reserve at different times of the year. Most of the time the cattle and ponies are grazing within existing fenced farm fields, such as the ex-arable fields and the fields around Ecclesbourne meadow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Nofence system allows the Council to graze wilder areas like Warren Glen and the Firehills where habitat restoration is a priority.

More information on how the Council manages Hastings Country Park Nature Reserve can be found on its website.