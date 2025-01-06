Warning to cyclists and walkers over 'dangerous' area of Downs Link
The area – under the bridge in Worthing Road – has been shut for months after being deemed to be in an ‘unsafe condition.’
Work is due to start today (January 6) on repairs to the bridge and last for around three weeks. Meanwhile, Southwater Parish Council is urging people to be patient while the repairs are carried out.
In a statement, the council says: “The area under The Bridge has been closed for a few months as it has been in a poor and unsafe condition for a while. The fences are there to keep everyone safe, and provide protection, and there are two different ways to get around when cycling or walking the Downs Link area, which only add a couple minutes extra to the route.
"Unfortunately, many people decide to damage the fences and push their way through instead of going around. Maps with alternative routes are provided on site to help.
“We would like to ask everyone to be patient and to understand that the area is closed for everyone's safety and that it is not acceptable to cause damage to property.”
