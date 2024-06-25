Watch all the winners and performances at this Crawley Community Awards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s always one of the best nights on the Crawley calendar and this year was no different.

The best Crawley has to offer were recognised at this year’s Crawley Community Awards at an inspirational and emotional ceremony at the Hawth.

There were 16 winners and the audience were treated to three brilliant performances from Urban City Dance, members of the Tamil Learning Centre in Crawley performing Bharatanatyam Indian classical dance and Performing Arts students at Crawley College.

