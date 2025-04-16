Watch as Arundel Castle Gardens commence Tulip Festival for 2025

Recognised as one of Europe’s premier tulip festivals, this annual celebration transforms the historic castle's gardens into a tapestry of colour.

This year, the festival will showcase an astounding 110,000 tulips planted across the castle’s spectacular landscape and gardens, from the vibrant tropical borders to the beautiful soft English Herbaceous Borders.

Curated by Arundel Castle’s award-winning Head Gardener Martin Duncan, this year’s display will spotlight over 120 tulip varieties, blending classic favourites along with newcomers.

Among the highlights are tulips like Foxy Foxtrot, Daydream, Ballerina, Monsella, Blue Diamond, Ile de France and Grand perfection, alongside six spectacular multi-tiered arrangements showcasing more than 6,000 tulips.

Martin Duncan said: "It’s always an honour to bring the magic of the Tulip Festival to life at Arundel Castle.

"Months of planning and preparation by our team go into creating this spectacular event, and we can’t wait to share it with visitors.

"This year, we’ve introduced exciting new tulip varieties that will captivate seasoned gardeners and first-time guests alike. It’s a celebration of horticultural artistry at its finest.”

This stumpery is a new feature for the 2025 Tulip Festival.