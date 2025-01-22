Watch as Bognor woman celebrates 102nd birthday and reveals key to long life
Miss Gwenneth H, said: “We had a party in this home, a very good one. They gave me lots of presents and gifts. We also had a feast, no wine though… I was quite surprised!”
When asked about the secret to living for so long, she said: “I had no stress, which was a good part of being 102, liabilities and worries, I had sufficient income, I could always enjoy myself and go to the theatre, shows, restaurants, having a good time.
"You need good health and to try to be kind. Kindness is one of the greatest things anyone can have.”
Michael Martin, the manager of Hollymead House where Gwenneth stays said: “Gweneth moved into Hollymead about three years ago, at the age of 99. What an incredible lady! She still enjoys life to the full, participating in all the activities at Hollymead and having a busy social life.
"It's a pleasure to know Gweneth, and she is an inspiration to those around her due to her determination to stay as independent as possible.
"We certainly hope that we will be celebrating many more birthdays with this lovely lady.”
