Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Gwenneth celebrated turning 102 and spoke to Sussex World about her secret to living for over a century.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Miss Gwenneth H, said: “We had a party in this home, a very good one. They gave me lots of presents and gifts. We also had a feast, no wine though… I was quite surprised!”

When asked about the secret to living for so long, she said: “I had no stress, which was a good part of being 102, liabilities and worries, I had sufficient income, I could always enjoy myself and go to the theatre, shows, restaurants, having a good time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You need good health and to try to be kind. Kindness is one of the greatest things anyone can have.”

Gwenneth celebrating her special day at with flowers and a cake!

Michael Martin, the manager of Hollymead House where Gwenneth stays said: “Gweneth moved into Hollymead about three years ago, at the age of 99. What an incredible lady! She still enjoys life to the full, participating in all the activities at Hollymead and having a busy social life.

"It's a pleasure to know Gweneth, and she is an inspiration to those around her due to her determination to stay as independent as possible.

"We certainly hope that we will be celebrating many more birthdays with this lovely lady.”