WATCH as Bollywood crew films on Eastbourne seafront

Published 17th Jul 2025, 15:33 BST
Watch as a Bollywood movie is filmed on Eastbourne seafront.

Part of Eastbourne’s beach, near the Pier, was transformed into a film set today (Thursday, July 17).

Sussex Film Office has confirmed the filming is for Bollywood – and delighted residents watched on as cast and crew filmed a dance scene.

Watch the video embedded in this article for a glimpse behind the scenes.

