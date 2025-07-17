WATCH as Bollywood crew films on Eastbourne seafront
Watch as a Bollywood movie is filmed on Eastbourne seafront.
Part of Eastbourne’s beach, near the Pier, was transformed into a film set today (Thursday, July 17).
Sussex Film Office has confirmed the filming is for Bollywood – and delighted residents watched on as cast and crew filmed a dance scene.
Watch the video embedded in this article for a glimpse behind the scenes.
