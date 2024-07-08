Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On Thursday July 4, the Chichester Bike Project opened their doors to the public to take a look at their ideas to help the community.

Elizabeth Storton Business Development Coordinator at Chichester Community Development Trust said: “This a new crowd funder set up which is aimed at everyone. We're doing a charity share offer.

"It's going to be a truly community-owned asset. From 100 pounds, you can get some shares and access to this space. We're passionate about the fact that it's for the community.

“There are lots of schemes such as earn-a-bike, you can buy bikes at really reasonable prices too which makes it truly accessible. Plus there's a cafe and a meeting room and it will be a real hub for anyone with a passing interest or more in bikes.”

The project is also looking for ‘enthusiastic’ volunteers who have an interest in bikes. Email [email protected] to get involved or use their website.

Project Organiser Annabel McLaren-Clark said: “At its heart, refurbishing scheme with all the different ways to refurbish bikes back into the community."