Watch as Chichester Bike Project host open day 'aimed at everyone'
and live on Freeview channel 276
Elizabeth Storton Business Development Coordinator at Chichester Community Development Trust said: “This a new crowd funder set up which is aimed at everyone. We're doing a charity share offer.
"It's going to be a truly community-owned asset. From 100 pounds, you can get some shares and access to this space. We're passionate about the fact that it's for the community.
“There are lots of schemes such as earn-a-bike, you can buy bikes at really reasonable prices too which makes it truly accessible. Plus there's a cafe and a meeting room and it will be a real hub for anyone with a passing interest or more in bikes.”
Project Organiser Annabel McLaren-Clark said: “At its heart, refurbishing scheme with all the different ways to refurbish bikes back into the community."
To learn about all the details about the schemes, visit www.chichesterbikeproject.com.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.