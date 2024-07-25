Watch as Chichester Bognor Samaritans to Celebrate 24/7 Support on Awareness Day

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Samaritans volunteers raised awareness of the free, emotional support they provide, available to everyone 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

To make reaching out for help easier, the suicide prevention charity has created new assets explaining what to expect when contacting Samaritans. Volunteers marked the Awareness Day on Wednesday July 24th with a stall at Chichester Cross to encourage local community to reach out for help.