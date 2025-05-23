Watch as Chichester city centre prepares for pride celebrations this weekend

Chichester is preparing for pride celebrations for this weekend.

Chichester is proudly preparing to welcome visitors and residents alike to its vibrant Pride celebrations this weekend—an event that has quickly become a cherished fixture in the city’s calendar.

Since 2018, when local organisers Melissa Hamilton and Dawn Gracie identified the need for an inclusive Pride event in Chichester, the city has increasingly embraced Pride as a moment of celebration, visibility, and solidarity.

Melissa, a transgender woman, and Dawn, an experienced event host, launched the initiative to create a safe and affirming space for LGBTQ+ individuals in the area—particularly in the wake of the closure of The Bush Inn, Chichester’s only gay pub at the time.

The city reached a historic milestone in 2024 with its first-ever Pride parade. Under clear skies, nearly 250 participants representing 19 organisations filled the streets with colour and energy.

The procession, which began in Priory Park and concluded outside the Cathedral, was launched by town crier Richard Plowman and featured groups including the Scouts, Chichester Festival Theatre, Chichester College, the University of Chichester, and charities such as Chestnut Tree House and West Sussex Mind.

Speeches from co-founder Melissa Hamilton and the Mayor of Chichester, Sarah Quail, concluded the day’s events, affirming the city’s ongoing commitment to LGBTQ+ inclusion.

The parade is now considered an integral part of Chichester’s annual Pride celebrations.

As the weekend approaches, final preparations are underway across the city centre. Flags are being raised, venues are being readied, and the community is coming together once again to celebrate diversity, equality, and love in all its forms.

Chichester Pride commences on Saturday, May 24. It takes place at Chichester College Front Lawn and gates open at noon. PO19, Chichester, PO19 1SB.

Watch our video above to see the flags decorated across the city in preparation for the parade.