Watch as Chichester is awarded Monopoly board game edition
The announcement, made on Tuesday July 8 confirmed that the West Sussex city will soon be immortalised on its own customised board, a unique honour granted as part of Monopoly’s 90th anniversary celebrations.
To mark the milestone, twenty UK cathedral cities were invited to compete for the chance to land a bespoke version of the game.
Chichester emerged victorious, securing its place in Monopoly history and continuing a long-standing tradition that has seen cities around the globe reimagined in board game form.
The new Chichester edition will swap the familiar London streets for local landmarks, institutions, and cultural highlights, offering residents and visitors the chance to buy, sell, and build on some of the city's most iconic locations.
At the event John Keen-Tomlinson, from Winning Moves UK said: “This one’s scheduled for release in March 2026. We’ve found that the Easter holiday period is a great time — not just to celebrate Chichester, when the weather’s hopefully good, but also to give holidaymakers the chance to explore the game.
“When it comes to developing the game, we’ve opened up a suggestions mailbox at [email protected]."
Watch our video above to find out more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.