Chichester has been awarded its own version of the Monopoly board game.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement, made on Tuesday July 8 confirmed that the West Sussex city will soon be immortalised on its own customised board, a unique honour granted as part of Monopoly’s 90th anniversary celebrations.

To mark the milestone, twenty UK cathedral cities were invited to compete for the chance to land a bespoke version of the game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chichester emerged victorious, securing its place in Monopoly history and continuing a long-standing tradition that has seen cities around the globe reimagined in board game form.

A Chichester edition of the Monopoly board game is officially coming soon.

The new Chichester edition will swap the familiar London streets for local landmarks, institutions, and cultural highlights, offering residents and visitors the chance to buy, sell, and build on some of the city's most iconic locations.

At the event John Keen-Tomlinson, from Winning Moves UK said: “This one’s scheduled for release in March 2026. We’ve found that the Easter holiday period is a great time — not just to celebrate Chichester, when the weather’s hopefully good, but also to give holidaymakers the chance to explore the game.

“When it comes to developing the game, we’ve opened up a suggestions mailbox at [email protected]."

Watch our video above to find out more.