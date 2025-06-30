Watch as Chichester kebab shop celebrates 36-year-anniversary

Charcoal Grill at 42, The Hornet, Chichester celebrated their 36-year anniversary with a new-look refurbishment of their premises.

Owner, Ian Yildrim said: “We started Charcoal grill in 1989, everything has been refurbished and is brand new. Thanks to the Chichester people for supporting us, I’ve always been grateful."

