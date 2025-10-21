Watch as famous Chichester Sloe Fair opened up for 2025

Crowds packed into Northgate Car Park on Monday as the Famous Chichester Sloe Fair returned for its 2025 edition, filling the city with colour, music and excitement.

The one-day event ran from 2pm to 11pm and featured a mix of traditional fairground rides and modern attractions, including the Booster, Dodgems, Twist and Sky Flyer.

Families, friends and visitors from across the area gathered to enjoy the bright lights and buzzing atmosphere that have defined the fair for generations.

Dating back to 1107, when King Henry I granted Bishop Ralph de Luffa the right to hold a fair in Chichester, the Sloe Fair remains one of the city’s oldest traditions.

Chichester Sloe Fair.

Its name comes from the Sloe trees that once grew near Northgate, where the event continues to take place.

The historic fair once again proved why it remains such a beloved part of Chichester’s calendar.