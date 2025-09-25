Watch as historic fishing boat is lowered onto Worthing Beach for restoration project

The vessel was carefully placed on the pebbles on Tuesday ahead of its restoration on Wednesday morning (September 24).

This marks the beginning of a significant project, led by the Worthing Fishermen’s Society (WFS), dedicated to preserving the rich maritime heritage of the area.

A WFS spokesperson said: “First Light is a traditional sailing boat, handcrafted and representing the long-standing history of the Worthing fishing community. It embodies the craftsmanship and skill of local fishermen from generations past, and its restoration will allow future generations to experience this vital piece of history.

“The restoration project, fully funded by the Worthing Fishermen’s Society, aims to preserve First Light for both the Worthing public and visitors alike. The boat will be lovingly restored to its former glory, ensuring that it continues to serve as a lasting symbol of the area’s fishing heritage.

“Special thanks go to Sussex Transport, whose generous support has made this project possible. Sussex Transport has donated their time and resources to collect First Light from its previous mooring and deliver it to its new home at Worthing Beach. Without their contribution, First Light may not have been able to make its journey to this important new location.”

Members of the public were invited to ‘witness this historic restoration’ at 7.30am on Wednesday and to ‘celebrate the importance of preserving local traditions’.

1 . Historic boat restoration on Worthing Beach An historic clinker-built fishing boat was lowered down onto Worthing Beach ahead of restoration works. Photo: Sussex News and Pictures

