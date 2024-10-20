Watch as Storm Ashley hits Brighton seafront, while flood alerts hit Sussex
Watch as Storm Ashley hits Brighton Seafront and West Pier today (October 20).
The video, sent in by photographer Eddie Mitchell, shows high-speed wind and powerful waves battering Brighton Seafront before sweeping round to take in views of the old pier – bearing the full force of the wind and the power of the waves below.
The video comes as flood alerts pile in for parts of West Sussex, and following reports of 40mph winds in Brighton itself.
