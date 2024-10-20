Watch as Storm Ashley hits Brighton seafront, while flood alerts hit Sussex

By Connor Gormley
Published 20th Oct 2024, 18:19 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Watch as Storm Ashley hits Brighton Seafront and West Pier today (October 20).

The video, sent in by photographer Eddie Mitchell, shows high-speed wind and powerful waves battering Brighton Seafront before sweeping round to take in views of the old pier – bearing the full force of the wind and the power of the waves below.

The video comes as flood alerts pile in for parts of West Sussex, and following reports of 40mph winds in Brighton itself.

Related topics:BrightonWest Sussex

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice