Watch as Sussex Police appeal for information about 16-year-old girl who has been missing for over a month

Watch as Sussex Police appeal for information about Macey Taylor, 16, who has been missing from Bognor Regis for over a month.

DCI Alan Pack said officers are ‘becoming increasingly concerned’ for the girl, who is believed to be with 20-year-old Billy Ross travelling up and down the country via the rail network.

There is video of them both at Tattenhem Court Railway Station in Epsom on June 29. Members of the public are aske to contact the police on 999 if they see either Macey or Billy, citing serial number 560 of 11/07 and Macey and Billy themselves are asked to contact a police station to let the authorities know they are safe and well.