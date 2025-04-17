Watch as Tamil Learning Centre Crawley is presented with King's Award for Voluntary Service

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Tamil Learning Centre Crawley (TLCC) has been presented with the King’s Award for Voluntary Service.

Lady Emma Barnard, HM Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex, was at the prestigious event, to recognise the exceptional contributions of our volunteers to the Crawley community. Deputy Lieutenants Mrs Olivia Pinkney and Mrs Shelagh Legrave, and West Sussex Lieutenancy Officer Mr Paul Legrave, were also in attendance at the Crowne Plaza Hotel alongside the dedicated TLCC volunteers.

A spokesperson for TLCC said: “We were incredibly proud to celebrate our recent award win at a vibrant and well-attended community event on Tuesday, April 15.

"The recognition is a testament to the dedication, passion, and tireless efforts of everyone involved in our organisation. This award not only honours our hard work but also reflects the strength, unity, and cultural richness of our community.

King's Award for Voluntary Service, presented to Tamil Learning Centre Crawley by Lady Emma Barnard. SR2504161 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld

"We are deeply grateful for the support we’ve received and remain committed to creating lasting, positive impact through our initiatives.”

TLCC director Sivaseelan Sellakandu said: “This award is a moment of immense pride for all of us. It recognises the heart and soul we pour into every project and event, especially our cultural and educational work in the local community.

"Seeing so many people come together to celebrate our shared achievement was both humbling and energising. We’re inspired to continue building on this momentum, connecting, empowering and celebrating the community we serve.”

You can watch a video of the presentation in the video at the top of this page.

King's Award for Voluntary Service, presented to Tamil Learning Centre Crawley. Lady Emma Barnard with Sivaseelan Sellakandu and Tharmini Linturn. SR2504161 Pic SR Staff/Nationalworld

The learning centre was started in 2006 and its motto is to enlighten the Tamil language, art, culture, games and morals for Tamil speaking people and all others, who are willing to be motivated and close to the Crawley neighbourhood. In addition to teaching the Tamil morals, they help the people affected by war and natural calamities around the world.

Tamil is one of the ancient, unique and classical languages.

TLCC follows the Tamil Education Development Council curriculum (TEDC). Around the world 70,000 students in 14 countries, and in Britain alone 8000 students in 90 schools are benefitted bythe Tamil Education Development Council curriculum. Their exam board offers up to diploma level of education (DTL).