Watch as Worthing choir joins in with very special VE Day performance

A Worthing choir took part in a special celebration for VE Day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Worthing 20 Buskerteers Choir joined with 19 other Buskerteers Choirs from across England to sing the wartime classic “(There’ll Be Bluebirds Over) The White Cliffs of Dover” in support of the Royal British Legion for VE Day’s 80th anniversary.

The award-winning community choirs were aiming to raise vital funds to support veterans and their families. Each choir performed the iconic song during their weekly rehearsal, with footage from across the region being compiled into video/audio montages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The public are encouraged to support the campaign by watching the videos — all available on the Buskerteers Choir Facebook page — and making a donation at:

The Buskerteers Choir in Worthing took part in a special VE Day perfromance

The Buskerteers Choir was set up in Essex in 2019 by Andrew Small, with the aim of raising £1million for charitable causes through choir performances. The organisation now has 28 choirs, including four in Sussex run by Katherine.

Katherine Stewart runs choirs in Haywards Heath, Crawley, Brighton and Hove and Worthing, which meets on Wednesday evenings at Queen Street Church in Queen Street. I visited the choir earlier in the year and heard from members about how much it means to them.

The Worthing choir launched a year ago and currently has 47 members. They perform three times a year, at the end of each term, in venues ranging from supermarkets to the Royal Pavilion. So far, the Buskerteers choirs across the UK have raised almost £200,000, with organisations such as Care for Veterans, the British Heart Foundation and Breast Cancer Now benefitting.

Anyone can book a free taster at any of the choirs at any time in the term. Just go to https://www.buskerteerschoir.com/book-a-free-trial-session.