Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Seagull dies after being dragged on a lead in viral Facebook video
Less than a minute ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
42 minutes ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
51 minutes ago DWP issues holiday warning to Universal Credit and PIP claimants
1 hour ago NHS Unison members accept pay deal offer in England
2 hours ago Student found guilty for throwing eggs at King Charles

WATCH: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea FC key facts

Brighton face Chelsea away tomorrow, with the seagulls looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur FC last week.

By The Newsroom
Published 14th Apr 2023, 16:21 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2023, 16:21 BST

Whilst the seagulls have beaten Chelsea 4-1 this season, Chelsea have never lost a home league game against Brighton.

Student Journalist Henry Bryant summarizes the details and facts to know before the fixture.

Related topics:Brighton and Hove AlbionBrighton