WATCH: Brighton and Hove Albion vs Chelsea FC key facts

Whilst the seagulls have beaten Chelsea 4-1 this season, Chelsea have never lost a home league game against Brighton.
Student Journalist Henry Bryant summarizes the details and facts to know before the fixture.
Brighton face Chelsea away tomorrow, with the seagulls looking to bounce back from a 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur FC last week.
Whilst the seagulls have beaten Chelsea 4-1 this season, Chelsea have never lost a home league game against Brighton.
Student Journalist Henry Bryant summarizes the details and facts to know before the fixture.