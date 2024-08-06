Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This impressive drone footage by photographer Eddie Mitchell shows the progress being made on the Lyminster bypass.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The project’s aim is to ease congestion, improve the local economy and provide north/south access from the A27 – read more by clicking here.

The new carriageway will have a verge on one side and a footpath/cycleway on the other and is being constructed as far off-line from the existing highway as possible in order to minimise disruption to road users, West Sussex County Council has said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The scheme is being funded by Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership Local Growth Fund, developer contributions, the Department for Transport and the county council. The £23.8million construction contract was awarded to Jackson Civil Engineering Group Limited and the work is expected to finish in autumn 2024.