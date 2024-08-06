Watch drone footage of Lyminster bypass work progress
The project’s aim is to ease congestion, improve the local economy and provide north/south access from the A27 – read more by clicking here.
The new carriageway will have a verge on one side and a footpath/cycleway on the other and is being constructed as far off-line from the existing highway as possible in order to minimise disruption to road users, West Sussex County Council has said.
The scheme is being funded by Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership Local Growth Fund, developer contributions, the Department for Transport and the county council. The £23.8million construction contract was awarded to Jackson Civil Engineering Group Limited and the work is expected to finish in autumn 2024.
