Watch drone footage of Lyminster bypass work progress

Sam Woodman
By Sam Woodman

Senior editor

Published 6th Aug 2024, 08:56 BST
This impressive drone footage by photographer Eddie Mitchell shows the progress being made on the Lyminster bypass.

The project’s aim is to ease congestion, improve the local economy and provide north/south access from the A27read more by clicking here.

The new carriageway will have a verge on one side and a footpath/cycleway on the other and is being constructed as far off-line from the existing highway as possible in order to minimise disruption to road users, West Sussex County Council has said.

The scheme is being funded by Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership Local Growth Fund, developer contributions, the Department for Transport and the county council. The £23.8million construction contract was awarded to Jackson Civil Engineering Group Limited and the work is expected to finish in autumn 2024.

