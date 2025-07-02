Sussex Police closed the A2270 Eastbourne Road in Lower Willingdon this afternoon (Wednesday, July 2).
The burst happened while South East Water were commissioning a new main in the area, according to the water supplier.
Drone footage, recorded by freelance photographer Dan Jessup and embedded in this article, shows the extent of the flooding along the A-road.
The road has now been cleared and has reopened, according to AA Traffic News.
