Watch: Drone footage shows severe flooding on East Sussex road

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Reporter

Published 2nd Jul 2025, 19:08 BST
Updated 2nd Jul 2025, 19:28 BST
Drone footage shows the severe flooding on an East Sussex road caused by a burst water main.

Sussex Police closed the A2270 Eastbourne Road in Lower Willingdon this afternoon (Wednesday, July 2).

The burst happened while South East Water were commissioning a new main in the area, according to the water supplier.

Drone footage, recorded by freelance photographer Dan Jessup and embedded in this article, shows the extent of the flooding along the A-road.

The road has now been cleared and has reopened, according to AA Traffic News.

Read the full story here.

Flooding in Willingdon.

1. Drone footage shows severe flooding on East Sussex road

Flooding in Willingdon. Photo: Dan Jessup

Related topics:East SussexSussex Police
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice