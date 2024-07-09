WATCH: Excitement at Chichester's Annual Dragon Boat event
The annual Rotary Club Dragon Boat racing took place on Sunday July 7.
Eleven teams competed along the canal basin for trophies and prizes. Both Rotary and Canal volunteers were out in numbers which was said to make it a ‘well-run and successful day’.
The event has been running since 2012 at the Canal Basin and has raised over £70,000 for CancerWise and other local Rotary Charities. Adults and Scout groups competed in multiple runs in different dress themes that entertained the crowd.
