Thousands of dogs and their owners went along for the first day at Goodwoof at Goodwood in Chichester yesterday (Saturday, May 20).

The event returned for its second year, following the inaugural event in 2022.

Dogs and their owners took part in a number of world-class competitions, trials, demonstrations and workshops.

The event runs today (Sunday, May 21) for its second day and in addition to a number of live demonstrations across the weekend, there will be action sports; agility with experts who can teach the basics of tricks such as hurdles and heelwork to music; a 50m race to determine the fastest dog; pet portraits and, new for 2023, an off-lead area so dogs can stretch their legs.

There are also a host of activities for humans to get stuck into, including free dog yoga (DOGA), reiki and massages, Barkitecture: a unique competition showcasing kennel architecture, a 'wellness centre’ where experts from MARS Petcare can answer questions about dogs, such as ‘what is my dog saying?’, help owners decode their dog’s body language and teach themcanine first aid and anxiety management tips.

Georgia Whitehead and Olive.

Saturday at Goodwoof 2023.

Saturday at Goodwoof 2023.

Saturday at Goodwoof 2023.

