Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Never-seen-before CCTV footage released by Network Rail shows reckless behaviour and near misses with trains across Sussex.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The footage shows a train narrowly missing a girl as she runs across the level crossing in Fishbourne.

Cars and cyclists were also filmed speeding to avoid the closing barriers in several locations across Sussex. In Clappers Lane, near Ferring, a man is filmed struggling to walk his dog across tracks as a train rapidly approaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Latest figures show there were 29 near misses and 194 incidents of misuse at level crossings at Sussex railways in the past year, according to Network Rail.

Near miss at Fishbourne. Photo: Network Rail

This represents a 15 per cent decrease in the number of misuse incidents and a 3 per cent decrease in the number of near misses on the previous year, but Network Rail said safety remains its number one priority because ‘even one near miss is too many’.

Read the full story here, or watch the embedded video to witness the terrifying near misses.