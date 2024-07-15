WATCH: Frightening video shows near misses at level crossings in Sussex

Megan Baker
By Megan Baker

Trainee Reporter

Published 15th Jul 2024, 12:44 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2024, 12:44 BST
Never-seen-before CCTV footage released by Network Rail shows reckless behaviour and near misses with trains across Sussex.

The footage shows a train narrowly missing a girl as she runs across the level crossing in Fishbourne.

Cars and cyclists were also filmed speeding to avoid the closing barriers in several locations across Sussex. In Clappers Lane, near Ferring, a man is filmed struggling to walk his dog across tracks as a train rapidly approaches.

Latest figures show there were 29 near misses and 194 incidents of misuse at level crossings at Sussex railways in the past year, according to Network Rail.

Near miss at Fishbourne. Photo: Network RailNear miss at Fishbourne. Photo: Network Rail
Near miss at Fishbourne. Photo: Network Rail

This represents a 15 per cent decrease in the number of misuse incidents and a 3 per cent decrease in the number of near misses on the previous year, but Network Rail said safety remains its number one priority because ‘even one near miss is too many’.

Read the full story here, or watch the embedded video to witness the terrifying near misses.

