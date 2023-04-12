A St Leonards man had a close encounter with a group of dolphins off Hastings.

Dave Duggan spotted the pod of five white-beaked dolphins on Saturday (April 8) on the same day that he and his friend Luke Edir saw a minke whale while out at sea fishing off neighbouring Eastbourne.

In a video, posted by Mr Duggan, the dolphins were swimming near his boat and then further out to sea.

Sussex Dolphin Project shared the video on its Twitter account.

One of the dolphins spotted off Hastings. Picture by Dave Duggan