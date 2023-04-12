Dave Duggan spotted the pod of five white-beaked dolphins on Saturday (April 8) on the same day that he and his friend Luke Edir saw a minke whale while out at sea fishing off neighbouring Eastbourne.
In a video, posted by Mr Duggan, the dolphins were swimming near his boat and then further out to sea.
Sussex Dolphin Project shared the video on its Twitter account.
It said: “These energetic dolphins have tall dorsal fins and grey/black colouring with white saddle patches and white markings along the flanks and a white beak. They spend most of their time offshore, therefore, are rarely sighted.”