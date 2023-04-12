Edit Account-Sign Out
WATCH: Group of dolphins spotted off Hastings

A St Leonards man had a close encounter with a group of dolphins off Hastings.

By Richard Gladstone
Published 12th Apr 2023, 16:30 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 16:31 BST

Dave Duggan spotted the pod of five white-beaked dolphins on Saturday (April 8) on the same day that he and his friend Luke Edir saw a minke whale while out at sea fishing off neighbouring Eastbourne.

In a video, posted by Mr Duggan, the dolphins were swimming near his boat and then further out to sea.

Sussex Dolphin Project shared the video on its Twitter account.

One of the dolphins spotted off Hastings. Picture by Dave DugganOne of the dolphins spotted off Hastings. Picture by Dave Duggan
It said: “These energetic dolphins have tall dorsal fins and grey/black colouring with white saddle patches and white markings along the flanks and a white beak. They spend most of their time offshore, therefore, are rarely sighted.”

