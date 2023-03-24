WATCH: Here's why Chichester has always been the best place in the South East

Today The Sunday Times named Chichester as the best place to live in the South East with hometown heavyweights including Horsham and Brighton failing to impress.

The newspaper cited the city’s history, culture, and nature as just a few of the reasons Chichester is a great place to live, but that’s no news to us.

In February last year I appeared on national television to defend Chichester after The Times described life in the city as ‘barely worth living’ – a little more than a year later and it appears ‘The Times they are a-changing’ as it placed the city on the highest pedestal in the South East.

So what has changed?

Chichester's Market Cross

The answer is ‘nothing’.

Chichester is still bubbling with rich history from Fishbourne Roman Palace, the Norman cathedral or the city’s ancient centrepiece with the 500-year-old Market Cross. A cultural holy land, few small towns can attest to being home to world-famous centres for the arts with Chichester Festival Theatre and Pallant House Gallery within a short stroll of each other.

Cicestrians are also lucky enough to be a short cycle distance from the beauty of South Downs National Park but also some of the most sought-after (and the sunniest) beaches that this country has to offer.

If you need more proof than that, here’s what others in the community have had to say:

