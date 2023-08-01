BREAKING
Watch Jaws on the big screen on Hastings Pier this evening

Hastings Pier launches its open air, big screen summer movie season today (Tuesday August 1) with a screening of the iconic film Jaws.
By Andy Hemsley
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 12:07 BST

The movie will be shown at 7pm. Deckchairs and benches are provided but people are welcome to bring their own chairs. There will be a variety of food and drink on offer including popcorn, hotdigs, slush puppies and ice cream. Showings are weather dependent and people are invite to bring cushions and blankets.

Dogs are allowed as long as owners ensure they are well behaved during the film screening. Other movies lined up for the season include Frozen, Mamma Mia, Toy Story 2, Grease, Pirates of the Caribbean and the Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Tickets can be purchased at www.piertownhastings.com.

