The movie will be shown at 7pm. Deckchairs and benches are provided but people are welcome to bring their own chairs. There will be a variety of food and drink on offer including popcorn, hotdigs, slush puppies and ice cream. Showings are weather dependent and people are invite to bring cushions and blankets.
Dogs are allowed as long as owners ensure they are well behaved during the film screening. Other movies lined up for the season include Frozen, Mamma Mia, Toy Story 2, Grease, Pirates of the Caribbean and the Rocky Horror Picture Show.
Tickets can be purchased at www.piertownhastings.com.