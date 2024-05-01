Watch May Day morris dancing in Shoreham and the crowning of the May Queen

Dancers gathered on Coronation Green at 7am to launch the celebrations with the help of Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman.

A large crowd gathered, despite the early start, to enjoy dances by the men and women. The group then moved on to East Street for more dancing before forming up for the May Day procession.

As the morris dancers made their way through and around St Mary's Churchyard, the crowd was encouraged to join in the procession as it weaved its way around and back to the start point.

Emmeline Bray was then crowned the May Queen by Mr Smytherman. The colourful dancers and musicians were led by the traditional Greenman and the Sompting Hobby Orse as dancing continued during the morning.

Martin Frost, Sompting Village Morris spokesman, said: "It’s a splendid way to celebrate and welcome in the long-awaited summer. For further details of our 2024 dancing season visit our website at www.somptingvillagemorris.org.uk or Facebook at somptingvillagemorris."

1 . May Day celebrations in Shoreham May Day celebrations in Shoreham, including dancing on Coronation Green, a procession through St Mary's Church and the crowning of the May Queen, all starting at 7am! Photo: Elaine Hammond

