WATCH: Midhurst hairdresser wins Best Stylist at Salon Awards

The top spot in Sussex: Sarah Bernat was a cut above the rest at this year's Salon Awards.

Sarah Bernat was ‘delighted’ to win best stylist 2023, and said: “This was the first time I’ve ever entered myself for anything like this. My boss Emma (O’Malley) encouraged me to enter.

"It was incredible to be at the event itself, we’re a bigger team at the moment and it was nice to have everyone there together out of work to spend some time together.

“It felt amazing to win, I couldn't really believe it, I was a bit overwhelmed, to be honest. We’ll definitely be entering other competitions too.

Sarah Bernat (Middle) pictured at the event in London.

“To win some awards is a huge boost for the team, even in the future if we get some new recruits, it’s always nice there are yearly competitions for them look forward to.”