Multiple US Army chinook helicopters were seen flying in several Sussex locations earlier today (Wednesday, April 5).

Video footage, taken in Worthing around 1.40pm, captured the amazing moment six chinooks flew along the Sussex coast.

Many eye-witnesses described it as an ‘amazing sight’.

Kate Mellor, from Brighton, shared photos of the chinooks on Twitter. She wrote: “Went straight over the top of my house earlier, thought they were about to land in the garden! Curious as to what they are up to.”

Susi Hayward, from Eastbourne, said: “They are really noisy. Flew over Crouch End when I lived in London and set off all the car alarms.”

Louis Pannell wrote: “We're from Hastings and on holiday down in Somerset and this same group passed us earlier today.”

Annette Coney added: “Sitting eat lunch at Rye Harbour as they passed by.”

The helicopters flew from Lydd Airport in Kent towards Hastings and Eastbourne before being seen off the coast at Newhaven, Brighton, Worthing and Bognor Regis. Photo: Dan Jessup

Elaine Brammer said: “I watched them fly past from my living room window.”

