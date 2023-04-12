Yesterday (April 11) saw Sussex Police announce that they will end the requirement for student police officers to study for a degree.

The new scheme for candidates is set to be named the ‘Initial Probationer Learning Development Programme (IPLDP+). It is said to give recruits both practical experience and classroom learning to set them up with the skills they require for modern policing.

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne commented on the matter, saying: “I am delighted that Sussex Police have taken a common-sense approach and introduced this new route into policing.

"Finding a wide selection of high-quality recruits should always be the aim and the additional programme in Sussex Police’s recruitment process will help to do just that.

Sussex Police

“Without this programme, it’s clear we could be missing out on future police officers who will ably serve our county and protect the public.”

Since 2019, those looking to be a police officer in England and Wales needed to hold a degree level qualification or complete a degree along the side of their first three years on the job. The rules have changed to enable non-degree routes to be re-introduced.