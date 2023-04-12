Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Arcturus: New Covid variant emerges as compulsory masks return abroad
31 minutes ago I’m A Celebrity ‘all stars’ South Africa start date announced by ITV
1 hour ago M&Co to close more stores in latest blow to high street - full list
1 hour ago Foo Fighters tease new music following death of drummer Taylor Hawkins
1 hour ago Prince Harry will attend King’s Coronation - Buckingham Palace confirm
2 hours ago Storm Noa: Winds up to 60mph to hit parts of UK with warnings issued

WATCH: Sussex Police announce non-degree scheme for student officers

Yesterday (April 11) saw Sussex Police announce that they will end the requirement for student police officers to study for a degree.

By Henry Bryant
Published 12th Apr 2023, 15:01 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2023, 15:02 BST

The new scheme for candidates is set to be named the ‘Initial Probationer Learning Development Programme (IPLDP+). It is said to give recruits both practical experience and classroom learning to set them up with the skills they require for modern policing.

Sussex Police & Crime Commissioner Katy Bourne commented on the matter, saying: “I am delighted that Sussex Police have taken a common-sense approach and introduced this new route into policing.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Finding a wide selection of high-quality recruits should always be the aim and the additional programme in Sussex Police’s recruitment process will help to do just that.

Most Popular
Sussex PoliceSussex Police
Sussex Police

“Without this programme, it’s clear we could be missing out on future police officers who will ably serve our county and protect the public.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Since 2019, those looking to be a police officer in England and Wales needed to hold a degree level qualification or complete a degree along the side of their first three years on the job. The rules have changed to enable non-degree routes to be re-introduced.

To find further information about this non-degree scheme for student officers, visit www.sussex.police.uk.