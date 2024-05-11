WATCH: Sussex residents witness beautiful aurora borealis display; Met Office on how to see Northern Lights tonight
Last night (Friday, May 10) UK residents were in for a real treat. A fantastic show of Northern lights could be seen across the UK.
The Met Office said they were more likely to have been seen in Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern parts of England – but they were visible across the UK, including the south coast of England. It has been described by experts as one of the strongest geomagnetic storms for years.
Also known as aurora borealis, the bands of pink and green light were also seen across the UK and in parts of Europe after an ‘extreme’ geomagnetic storm caused them to be more visible, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
Chris Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said there were sightings ‘from top to tail across the country’.
And for those who missed it, Mr Snell has shared some tips on how to see it tonight (Saturday, May 11).
He said: "It is hard to fully predict what will happen in the Earth's atmosphere, but there will still be enhanced solar activity tonight, so the lights could be visible again in northern parts of the UK, including Scotland, Northern Ireland and the far north of England."
Mr Snell advised those hoping to see the lights tonight to head to an area with low light pollution and to use a good camera, adding: "The best chance you have of seeing the lights is if you are away from street lights and areas with lots of light pollution, as any type of light does have a big effect."
