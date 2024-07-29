Watch the entire Worthing Lions Festival fireworks display for July 2024

Eddie Mitchell filmed the entire display on Saturday, July 27, at 10pm as fireworks were launched from the end of Worthing Pier to a crowd of hundreds all along the beach and seafront from Goring to East Worthing.

The fireworks could be seen and heard all around the bay, as far as Southwick, and were enjoyed by people of all ages.

This year’s display featured an unusual section of slow-falling fireworks, reminiscent of an oil painting, as well as brocades, waterfalls and rising tails.

The annual summer fireworks display was part of the Worthing Lions Festival, which also included Stevens Funfair on the prom and a market on Saturday and Sunday.

