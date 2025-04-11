Watch: The lost shops of Chichester - what do you miss the most about the high street?

Henry Bryant
By Henry Bryant

Video Journalist

Published 11th Apr 2025, 15:49 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
We spoke to locals and a Chichester expert about the West Sussex city's forgotten shops.

UK high streets have changed dramatically over the years. Once bustling hubs filled with local shops, independent retailers, and a sense of community, they now often face rows of empty units.

The rise of online shopping, out-of-town retail parks, and shifting consumer habits have all taken their toll.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This is the case with Chichester. Familiar names have disappeared and traditional high street culture seems to have faded.

Watch our video above to learn what the people of Chichester thought about the situation.

Let us know your thoughts, and get involved in the conversation with YourWorld.

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice