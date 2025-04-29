Watch this: Hastings Jack in the Green 40th anniversary procession

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Thousands of people are set to line the streets of Hastings Old Town for the spectacular Jack in the Green celebrations on Bank Holiday Monday.

Here is a video of the 40th anniversary procession for Jack in the Green back in 2023 to help get you in the mood for what is to come.