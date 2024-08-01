Watch video of rats raiding bird feeders in Hastings

The problem seems to centred around the West Hill Road area, which is close to the main railway line and embankments. Now some residents have been forced to stop feeding the birds as bird feeders are continually being invaded by rats.

A St Leonards resident, who did not want to be named, said: “We haven't had a problem with them using the feeders over the last six years, but this year there seems to be loads. They have definitely increased in numbers. I don’t know where they are coming from. Other neighbours have reported it as well and have stopped feeding the birds because of it. I actually saw three rats in one feeder on one occasion.