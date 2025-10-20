The deluge has continued almost consistently across many parts of the country with surface water making travel treacherous for some.

Theresa Brooks took this footage in Brighton showing water cascading along pavements and roads.

She said: "This footage was taken from the top of a 5b bus heading north on Preston Road earlier this afternoon.'

The Met Office said rain would continue this evening and tonight.

They added: "Showers [will be] continuing through this evening and overnight, though becoming increasingly confined to western areas. Some of the showers could be heavy, perhaps with the odd rumble of thunder. Winds easing somewhat but still staying windy along southern coasts."

1 . Flood4.jpg Flooding in Preston Road, Brighton. Image: Theresa Brooks Photo: Theresa Brooks

2 . flood1.jpg Flooding in Preston Road, Brighton. Image: Theresa Brooks Photo: Theresa Brooks