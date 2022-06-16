WATCH: Video shows how new Kingsway to the Sea Hove seafront transformation would look

The plans would revamp the area from the King Alfred leisure centre to Hove Lagoon

Brighton and Hove City Council has released a short video showing the plans to transform part of Hove seafront.

The council said more than 550 people have attended public events and more than 2,700 people have given their feedback on the Kingsway to the Sea proposals through an online survey.

Two public drop-in sessions were held in May to see how plans were shaping up for the proposed linear park from the King Alfred leisure centre to Hove Lagoon.

A council spokesman said: “The scheme has been awarded £9.5m from the government’s levelling up fund to rejuvenate run-down spaces and create improved outdoor leisure facilities.

“As well as landscaping the area and enhancing green spaces, there are also plans to improve accessibility and the existing sports provision for bowls, tennis and croquet. Plans for new toilets, sand sports, padel tennis and a new pump track, skate park and roller blade area are also being progressed."

The council said the feedback on the scheme was positive, with 86 per cent of survey respondents welcoming the opportunity to make improvements and 86 per cent in favour of the range of facilities proposed. The proposed skatepark attracted a mixture of feedback from residents and emerged as one of the most popular amenities being created, the council said.

Councillor Martin Osborne, co-chair of the Tourism, Equalities, Communities & Culture Committee said: “It was wonderful that so many people attended the events and had the chance to see for themselves how plans are moving forward.

“The aim is to create an integrated park with a range of recreational facilities and improved amenities for people of all ages. The demographic of West Hove has changed over recent years and there are many more families and young people in the area.

“We now have an opportunity to rejuvenate and enhance these open spaces and provide something new that caters for our younger age groups.

“I know some people expressed concern about the loss of open ground for dog walking. Dog walking will be welcome across the park and there are dog friendly beach areas nearby.”

Some of those concerned had launched a petition. SEE MORE HERE: Petition calls for rethink of new skatepark, pump track and roller rink plan on Hove seafront | SussexWorld (sussexexpress.co.uk)

Cllr Osborne added: "The successful bid for this money demonstrates our determination to create brilliant and varied spaces for our residents and visitors to enjoy. We are committed to continuing to engage with local groups, and there will be an opportunity for further consultation as part of the planning process.”

The council said it is now considering all feedback, including comments which raised concerns, before submitting the proposals to planning at the end of the summer.

An update report on the project will also go to the council’s Policy and Resources Committee in July.