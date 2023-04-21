Edit Account-Sign Out
WATCH: Video shows shocking state of Fishbourne Road — 'it's a catastrophe'

Shocking footage shows the decrepit state of a Fishbourne Road.

By Joe Stack
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:49 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 14:50 BST

Publisher and cyclist Richard Bates sent in the clip to highlight the disrepair of the county’s roads and in particular, Clay Lane in Fishbourne, which is riddled with potholes.

Speaking to Sussex World today (Friday, April 21), Richard said: “It’s horrendous, there are so many! The tarmac they used to patch the holes gets washed away when we get heavy rain — it’s just a catastrophe.”

Last month the government announced a £200million pothole repair fund of which West Sussex will see more than £3million, but some have raised concerns that repairs aren’t happening fast enough.

Clay LaneClay Lane
What do you think? Get in touch: [email protected]

You can report potholes here: https://www.westsussex.gov.uk/roads-and-travel/report-a-pothole-online/