WATCH: Video shows shocking state of Fishbourne Road — 'it's a catastrophe'

Publisher and cyclist Richard Bates sent in the clip to highlight the disrepair of the county’s roads and in particular, Clay Lane in Fishbourne, which is riddled with potholes.

Speaking to Sussex World today (Friday, April 21), Richard said: “It’s horrendous, there are so many! The tarmac they used to patch the holes gets washed away when we get heavy rain — it’s just a catastrophe.”

Last month the government announced a £200million pothole repair fund of which West Sussex will see more than £3million, but some have raised concerns that repairs aren’t happening fast enough.

Clay Lane

What do you think?

