WATCH: West Sussex residents witness beautiful Northern lights display

Watch our video of the Northern lights, captured in Burgess Hill.

Last night (Friday, May 10) UK residents were in for a real treat. A fantastic show of Northern lights could be seen across the UK.

The Met Office said they were more likely to have been seen in Northern Ireland, Scotland and northern parts of England – but they were visible across the UK, including the south coast of England. It has been described by experts as one of the strongest geomagnetic storms for years.