WATCH: What you need to know before the FA Cup Brighton v Manchester United semi-final
After dominating Chelsea in the Premier League last week to win 2-1 (April 15), Brighton and Hove Albion face Manchester United in the Semi-Final of the FA Cup this Sunday.
By Henry Bryant
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:10 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 14:20 BST
Manchester United go into the game looking to bounce back from a 3-0 loss to Sevilla, resulting in them being knocked out the Europa League (April 20).
However, Brighton will be no easy opponent for the Red Devils, with the Albion in 7th position in the top flight this season.
Student Reporter Henry Bryant gave his key facts and statistics you need to know before kick-off this Sunday at 4:30pm (April 23).