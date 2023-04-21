Edit Account-Sign Out
WATCH: What you need to know before the FA Cup Brighton v Manchester United semi-final

After dominating Chelsea in the Premier League last week to win 2-1 (April 15), Brighton and Hove Albion face Manchester United in the Semi-Final of the FA Cup this Sunday.

By Henry Bryant
Published 21st Apr 2023, 14:10 BST
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 14:20 BST

Manchester United go into the game looking to bounce back from a 3-0 loss to Sevilla, resulting in them being knocked out the Europa League (April 20).

However, Brighton will be no easy opponent for the Red Devils, with the Albion in 7th position in the top flight this season.

Student Reporter Henry Bryant gave his key facts and statistics you need to know before kick-off this Sunday at 4:30pm (April 23).

LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: A detailed view of the Emirates FA Cup Trophy is seen prior to the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Leicester City and Manchester United at The King Power Stadium on March 21, 2021 in Leicester, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)LEICESTER, ENGLAND - MARCH 21: A detailed view of the Emirates FA Cup Trophy is seen prior to the Emirates FA Cup Quarter Final match between Leicester City and Manchester United at The King Power Stadium on March 21, 2021 in Leicester, England. Sporting stadiums around the UK remain under strict restrictions due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government social distancing laws prohibit fans inside venues resulting in games being played behind closed doors. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)
